Service Notice: Marie Yuska Hess

CLUTIER -- Marie Adean Yuska Hess, 90, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Clutier, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Cedar Rapids; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer, with burial at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in rural Clutier. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama, (641) 484-3400, with a 3 p.m. vigil service. Memorials directed to the family.