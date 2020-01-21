Service Notice: Marianna Trerotola

WAVERLY — Marianna Trerotola, 92, of Edina, Minn., formerly of Waverly, died Sunday, Jan. 19, at Ebenezer Aurora on France in Edina; services in Waverly on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 25, with time and location for the funeral pending; Marianna’s burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly; visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, (319) 352-1187; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.