Service Notice: Marianna Trerotola
0 entries

Service Notice: Marianna Trerotola

  • Updated
  • 0

WAVERLY — Marianna Trerotola, 92, of Edina, Minn., formerly of Waverly, died Sunday, Jan. 19, at Ebenezer Aurora on France in Edina; services in Waverly on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 25, with time and location for the funeral pending; Marianna’s burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly; visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, (319) 352-1187; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Trerotola as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News