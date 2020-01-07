{{featured_button_text}}

SHEFFIELD -- Marian Rouchka, 89, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Sheffield Care Center; services 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with burial will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home Cresco, (563) 547-3501, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. wake service; visitation also for an hour before the service Friday at the church. Condolences at www.hindtfuneralhomes.com.

