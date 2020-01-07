SHEFFIELD -- Marian Rouchka, 89, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Sheffield Care Center; services 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with burial will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home Cresco, (563) 547-3501, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. wake service; visitation also for an hour before the service Friday at the church. Condolences at www.hindtfuneralhomes.com.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Construction
Construction
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.