WATERLOO -- Margaret R. "Peggy" McKinstry, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Martin Health Center in Cedar Falls; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at the church; Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, is in charge of arrangements.

