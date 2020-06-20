SERVICE NOTICE: Margaret Collins
SERVICE NOTICE: Margaret Collins

WATERLOO – Margaret A. Collins, 85, died Tuesday, June 16, at Sunrise of Lincoln Park Senior Living Center, Chicago. Services are pending at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138.

