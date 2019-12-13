{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Margaret A. "Marge" Kinney, 97, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 12, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; memorial services 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also at the church for an hour before services on Friday. Condolences left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

