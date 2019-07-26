{{featured_button_text}}
JESUP -- Marcella Potthoff, 93, of Norwalk, formerly of Jesup, Waterloo and Eldora, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Regency Care Center, Norwalk; Marcella will be buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence at a later date. O’Leary Funeral & Cremation Services, Norwalk, (515) 981-0700, is in charge of arrangements; condolences left at www.olearyfunerals.com.

