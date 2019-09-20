{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Marcella L. Hermeier, 90, of Waukon, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Waukon; memorial services 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Martin Funeral Home, (563) 568-3162, with burial at Oakland Cemetery, both in Waukon; visitation for an hour before services on Saturday at the funeral home; condolences left at www.martinfunerals.com.

