CEDAR FALLS -- Magdalen Rose "Della" Duclos, 82, died at home Monday, Dec. 30; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo, with visitation for an hour before services. Life Celebration Mass and inurnment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Cemetery, Conway, Ark., at 11 a.m. Jan. 10, followed by a lunch. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, is in charge of arrangements; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

