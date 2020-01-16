Service Notice: Lyle D. Murty

WATERLOO -- Lyle D. Murty, 90, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at MercyOne Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Kimball United Methodist Church, with military rites by the Evansdale AMVETS, and with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Family will greet friends an hour before the services at the church. Memorials directed to the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church. Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138. is assisting. Online condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.