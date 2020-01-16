Service Notice: Lyle D. Murty
0 entries

Service Notice: Lyle D. Murty

  • 0

WATERLOO -- Lyle D. Murty, 90, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at MercyOne Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Kimball United Methodist Church, with military rites by the Evansdale AMVETS, and with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Family will greet friends an hour before the services at the church. Memorials directed to the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church. Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138. is assisting. Online condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Murty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News