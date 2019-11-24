{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

PARKERSBURG — Luis (Louie) E. Cox, 53, of Parkersburg and Savannah, Ga., died Oct. 7 of cancer at home; Celebration of Life event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Legend Trail Golf Course in Parkersburg. Memorials in lieu of flowers or gifts directed to the family at 908 Grant St., Parkersburg 50665. An APHS Dollars for Scholars scholarship will be funded in Louie’s honor.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments