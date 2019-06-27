{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Lucille M. Paulsen, 94, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 25, at Friendship Village; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with burial in Orange Township Cemetery; visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138.

