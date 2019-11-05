You have free articles remaining.
WAVERLY -- Lucille C. Whitney, 95, of Waverly, formerly from Plainfield, died Sunday, Nov. 3, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Life Church in Waverly, with burial at Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield; visitation from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187, and also an hour prior to the service Friday at the church; memorials directed to the Whitney family for a later designation in Lucille’s name. Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.