Death dove

WAVERLY -- Lucille C. Whitney, 95, of Waverly, formerly from Plainfield, died Sunday, Nov. 3, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Life Church in Waverly, with burial at Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield; visitation from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187, and also an hour prior to the service Friday at the church; memorials directed to the Whitney family for a later designation in Lucille’s name. Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

