NEW HAMPTON -- Louise M. Stansbery, 91, of New Hampton, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Linn Haven Rehab and Health Care in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Harvest Church in New Hampton, with burial at New Hampton Cemetery; visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, (641) 394-4331, and for an hour before services on Tuesday. Memorials directed to the family. Online condolences left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.

