NEW HAMPTON -- Louise M. Stansbery, 91, of New Hampton, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Linn Haven Rehab and Health Care in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Harvest Church in New Hampton, with burial at New Hampton Cemetery; visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, (641) 394-4331, and for an hour before services on Tuesday. Memorials directed to the family. Online condolences left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Stansbery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.