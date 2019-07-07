You have free articles remaining.
APLINGTON -- Lois Mae Wessels, 86, of Aplington, died Wednesday, July 3, at Parker Place, Parkersburg, from natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at First Reformed Church, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the church, and one hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to the Gideon's; Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel, Aplington, (319) 347-6275; condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.
