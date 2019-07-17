{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Lois Jean Cornwell, 91, of Waterloo, died at home July 13; services 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave.; visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice; Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo, 233-3146.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Lois J. Cornwell
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments