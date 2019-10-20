{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

SUMNER -- Lois Anne Gott, 71, of Sumner, died Thursday, Oct. 17, at Bartels Home in Waverly; services 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation 3 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 20, at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-1800; www.skrogersfuneralhome.com.

