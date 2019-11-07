{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

TRIPOLI -- Lloyd A. Kuker, 81, of Tripoli, died at home Wednesday, Nov. 6; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187, and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Kuker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments