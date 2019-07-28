{{featured_button_text}}
DUNKERTON --- Lisa Howe, 56, of Dunkerton, died Wednesday, July 24, at University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City after a short illness. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home; memorials to the family. Online condolences www.woodsfuneral home.net.

