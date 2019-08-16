You have free articles remaining.
JESUP -- Linda Ann Ruehle, 65, of Jesup, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church, Jesup, burial at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Crest Cemetery, also in Jesup; visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, (319) 827-3695, where there will be a 5 p.m. Scripture service; visitation also for an hour before services Monday at the church; memorials directed to Grace Lutheran Church or to the family.
