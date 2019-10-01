{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Linda Kay Adkins, 73 of Farragut, formerly of Waterloo, died at home on Friday, Sept. 27; services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Farragut United Methodist Church, with burial will at the Mount Zion (Utterback) Cemetery at rural Hamburg; family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 1, at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, (712) 382-1024; memorials to the Mount Zion (Utterback) Cemetery Association or the Farragut United Methodist Church; condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

