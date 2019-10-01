You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Linda Kay Adkins, 73 of Farragut, formerly of Waterloo, died at home on Friday, Sept. 27; services at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Farragut United Methodist Church, with burial will at the Mount Zion (Utterback) Cemetery at rural Hamburg; family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 1, at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, (712) 382-1024; memorials to the Mount Zion (Utterback) Cemetery Association or the Farragut United Methodist Church; condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Adkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.