WATERLOO -- Linda Garbes Sickman, 73, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Scott Garbes, 52, died Friday, Nov. 1. Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Dunkerton Community Hall. Memorials directed to the family.

