WATERLOO -- Letty M. Kemp, 92, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 21, at the Western Home Communities Windhaven, Cedar Falls; services are planned for the week of July 22 with entombment in the Mount Olivet Mausoleum; Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, is in charge of arrangements; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgarrup.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Letty M. Kemp
