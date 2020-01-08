{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Lester Jay Petersen, 73, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 3; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, (712) 343-2453. Celebration of life planned at Grace Community Church in Cedar Falls. Condolences left at www.pauleyjones.com.

