Service Notice: Lester J. Petersen
0 entries

Service Notice: Lester J. Petersen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Lester Jay Petersen of Waterloo, formerly of Avoca, died Jan. 3. There will be a celebration of life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Grace Community Church, 4421 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Petersen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News