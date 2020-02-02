Service Notice: Lester J. Petersen

You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO — Lester Jay Petersen of Waterloo, formerly of Avoca, died Jan. 3. There will be a celebration of life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Grace Community Church, 4421 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.
