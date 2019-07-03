{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WATERLOO -- LeRay D. “Buck” Henry, 74, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 2, at home; services 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Trinity Episcopal Parish; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, with a time of sharing at 7 p.m., and with cremation following services and burial at a later date; memorials directed to JDRF Juvenile Diabetes. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: LeRay Henry
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments