CEDAR FALLS -- Leo D. Campbell, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Western Home Communities Deery Suites from complications of Parkinson's disease; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, with a 7 p.m. vigil service; visitation also one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials directed to the church or the Mayo Clinic Neurological Research Dept. in Rochester, Minn. Online condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

