CEDAR FALLS -- Leo D. Campbell, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Western Home Communities Deery Suites from complications of Parkinson's disease; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, with a 7 p.m. vigil service; visitation also one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials directed to the church or the Mayo Clinic Neurological Research Dept. in Rochester, Minn. Online condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Construction
Restaurant
Furniture
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.