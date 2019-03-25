Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO --- Lelah Maxine Weichers, 96, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 23, at Deery Suites, Western Home Communities. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, Waterloo. Visitation is for an hour prior to services at the chapel. Family inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo, at a later date; memorials to Beau's Beautiful Blessings, 1266 Sheerer Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701; www.Kearnsfuneralservice.com

Lelah 'Maxine' Weichers
