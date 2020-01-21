Service Notice: Lawrence “Larry” Squier

FLOYD — Lawrence “Larry” Squier, 97, of Floyd, died Thursday, Jan. 16, at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Grace United Methodist Church, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, both in Floyd; visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City, (641) 228-2323, and continue one hour before services Saturday at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church or family’s choice; condolences may be left at www.hauserfh.com.
