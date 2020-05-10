SERVICE NOTICE: Lawrence E. Kehoe
SERVICE NOTICE: Lawrence E. Kehoe

Lawrence “Larry” E. Kehoe, 81, passed away peacefully May 2 in Southlake, Texas. Celebration of life to be held in St. Louis, Mo. at a later date. Please share condolences at www.kriegshausermortuary.com.

