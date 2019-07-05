{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Lawrence A. "Larry" Burch, 66, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 21, at the Hospice House in Waterloo; at his request he was cremated; celebration of life noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at his residence at 2018 Howard Ave., Waterloo; memorials may be directed to his son, Cody Burch, 800 W. 15th St., Vinton 52349.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Lawrence A. "Larry" Burch
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments