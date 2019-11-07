You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO --- LaVonne J. Roth, 96, of Blue Springs, Mo., and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 2, at home. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Garden View Chapel with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is for an hour prior to services at Garden View Chapel; memorials to Kindred At Home Hospice, 4911 S. Arrowhead Drive, Suite 310, Independence, MO, 64055. Kearns Funeral Service is assisting the family, www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
