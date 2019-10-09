{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- "Lawrence" D. Larry Simon, 79, of Waterloo, died at home on Wednesday, Oct. 2, of cancer; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo, followed by cremation with burial at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138; memorials directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

