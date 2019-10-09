{{featured_button_text}}
AUSTINVILLE -- Larry James Schipper, 77, of Austinville, died Sunday, Oct. 6, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Aplington, with burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Austinville; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 9, and for an hour before services Thursday, all at the church in Aplington; memorials directed to the family; Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington, (319) 347-6275, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

