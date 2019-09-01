{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO – Larry L. Baker Sr., 75, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 24, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes; services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Faith Temple Baptist Church (South Hackett Road), with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with full military rites conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Iowa Army National Guard; friends may call at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, where there will be a 6 p.m. Knight of Pythias service; visitation also an hour before services Wednesday at the church; memorials may be directed to the family at 732 Dawson St., where they will be receiving friends; Sanders Funeral Service, 232-5667.

