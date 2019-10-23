{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

READLYN -- Larry Kuhlmann, 79, of Readlyn, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger, rural Readlyn, with burial in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Klinger; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn, (319) 279-3551; condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Kuhlmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments