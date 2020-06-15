SERVICE NOTICE: Larry Kellogg

IONIA — Larry Kellogg, 65, of Ionia, died of cancer on Wednesday, June 10, at home. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia with burial at St. Boniface Cemetery, Ionia. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at Ionia Funeral, and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks while inside the facilities and maintain social distancing practices. Online condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials to the family.
