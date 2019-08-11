{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WAVERLY -- Larry James Waggett, 78, of Waverly, died Thursday, Aug. 8, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187; following visitation Larry's body will be cremated with no formal funeral service or burial; memorials may be directed to Larry's family and condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Tags

Load comments