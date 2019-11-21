{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

REINBECK -- Larry Dean Mulder, 75, of Reinbeck, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center after a lengthy illness; Celebration of Life: from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Reinbeck American Legion Hall, with military honors at 2 p.m. at the Legion Hall by the Reinbeck American Legion Post 242. Per Larry's wishes, he donated his body to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Deeded Body Program. Memorials directed to the family. Online condolences left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Mulder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments