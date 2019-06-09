{{featured_button_text}}
DYSART -- Larry Dean Bunz, 55, of Benkelman, Neb., formerly of Dysart and Hudson, died at home; memorial service will be at a later date in Iowa; no viewing; memorial has been established in Larry's memory; Benkelman Memorial Chapel, (308) 882-4642, is in charge of arrangements; condolences at liewerfuneralhome.com.

Larry D. Bunz
