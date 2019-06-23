{{featured_button_text}}

DYSART -- Larry Dean Bunz, 55, of Benkelman, Neb., formerly of Dysart and Hudson, died at home; memorial Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Dysart Country Club; memorial has been established in Larry's memory.

