IOWA FALLS -- Kent Dale Winterberg, 60, of Iowa Falls, died at home Tuesday, Nov. 19, of natural causes; memorial services 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the First Reformed Church, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington; visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday before services at the church; memorials directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington, (319) 347-6275, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.
