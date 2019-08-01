You have free articles remaining.
STRAWBERRY POINT -- Kent Falck, 64, of Strawberry Point, died Tuesday, July 30, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester; memorial service 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at United Methodist Church, with inurnment at Cass Township Cemetery, both in Strawberry Point; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 1, at the church in Strawberry Point; Leonard-Muller Funeral Home & Crematory, Strawberry Point, (563) 933-2500, is assisting; online condolences sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
