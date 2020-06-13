SERVICE NOTICE: Kenny C. Kramer
SERVICE NOTICE: Kenny C. Kramer

JESUP -- Kenny Clark Kramer died at home on Dec. 5, 2019. A celebration of life will be at noon Sunday, June 21, at the Jesup Country Club, 530 North St.

