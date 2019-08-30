{{featured_button_text}}
EVANSDALE -- Kenneth Gayle Einfelt Jr., 63, of Evansdale, died Monday, Aug. 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138, with burial in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls; visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home; memorials to the family; condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

