You have free articles remaining.
WELLSBURG -- Kenneth D. Adams, 92, of Wellsburg, died Saturday, Nov. 16, at Creekside Living Center in Grundy Center. Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Wellsburg Reformed Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the church. There will also be an hour of visitation at the church before services. Memorials may be directed to the family for distribution among several charities at a later time. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service-Doyen Chapel, (641) 869-3336.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.