WELLSBURG -- Kenneth D. Adams, 92, of Wellsburg, died Saturday, Nov. 16, at Creekside Living Center in Grundy Center. Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Wellsburg Reformed Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the church. There will also be an hour of visitation at the church before services. Memorials may be directed to the family for distribution among several charities at a later time. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service-Doyen Chapel, (641) 869-3336.

