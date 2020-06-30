SERVICE NOTICE: Kelly Joan Arjes
SERVICE NOTICE: Kelly Joan Arjes

PARKERSBURG -- Kelly Joan Arjes, 44, of Parkersburg, died May 9 at home of natural causes. Memorial services will be 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, in the lodge at Heery Woods State Park in Clarksville. Bring a lawn chair and practice social distancing. Memorials to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

