Service Notice: Kathryn A. Dix

CEDAR FALLS – Kathryn A. Dix, 99, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, Jan. 28, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at NewAldaya Lifescapes Chapel, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at NewAldaya. Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525, is assisting the family. Condolences left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

