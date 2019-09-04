{{featured_button_text}}
INDEPENDENCE -- Kathleen M. “Kay” Sanders, 96, of Independence, died Sunday, Sept. 1, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence; services 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the White Funeral Home, Independence, (319) 334-2595, with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazleton; friends may call for visitation an hour before services at the funeral home; condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

