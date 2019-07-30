WAVERLY -- Karl A. Asmus, 92, of Waverly, died Sunday, July 28, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly, with military honors provided by Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187, and also for an hour before the service Friday at the church; memorials directed to the family for later designation.
